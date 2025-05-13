Will Smith News: Raps out three hits

Smith went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 11-1 loss to the Athletics.

This was Smith's fifth multi-hit effort over 10 games in May. He's batting .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles and four RBI over that span. For the season, the catcher has been excellent with a .330 average, .915 OPS, three home runs, 21 RBI, 14 runs scored, two steals and eight doubles across 34 contests. Smith occupies a starting role behind the dish, usually ceding only one or two games a week to Austin Barnes.