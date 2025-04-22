Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Sensational start continues Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Smith launched a homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning to cut in Chicago's lead and make it a 7-5 game. The hard-hitting backstop does receive the occasional day off, but he's been sensational at the dish when available. Smith is slashing .350/.453/.567 with four doubles, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base through 75 trips to the plate, and his RBI upside in fantasy should remain among the elites in a star-studded Dodgers lineup.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now