Willi Castro Injury: Takes indoor batting practice

Castro (oblique) took indoor batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Castro admitted Tuesday of his right oblique that "I don't feel 100 percent," but he and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli are confident Castro can avoid a stint on the injured list. The oblique flares up when the switch hitter bats left-handed, so it's possible he returns only to hit right-handed initially.