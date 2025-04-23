Fantasy Baseball
Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro Injury: Takes indoor batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Castro (oblique) took indoor batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Castro admitted Tuesday of his right oblique that "I don't feel 100 percent," but he and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli are confident Castro can avoid a stint on the injured list. The oblique flares up when the switch hitter bats left-handed, so it's possible he returns only to hit right-handed initially.

Willi Castro
Minnesota Twins
