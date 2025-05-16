Fantasy Baseball
Willson Contreras News: Extends on-base streak to 15 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Contreras went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Royals.

It was the sixth multi-hit showing of the month already for Contreras, who extended his on-base streak to 15 games in the process. During this streak, the veteran slugger is batting .365 (19-for-52) with four home runs, four doubles, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. After moving away from the catcher position to first base for the Cardinals in 2025, Contreras has been able to appear in 44 of St. Louis' 45 games so far.

