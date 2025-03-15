Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu Injury: Ready for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Abreu (illness) is starting in right field and batting eighth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has been battling a gastrointestinal issue throughout camp but has been cleared for his first game action of spring training. Manager Alex Cora previously indicated that Abreu wasn't likely to be ready for Opening Day since the outfielder has to rebuild strength after losing some weight, but the outfielder now appears to have a chance to be ready for the start of the season.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now