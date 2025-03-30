Fantasy Baseball
Xzavion Curry News: Moves up to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Marlins selected Curry's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Miami designated right-hander Brett de Geus for assignment and optioned right-hander Valente Bellozo to Triple-A to make room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Curry. Though Bellozo's demotion clears a spot in the rotation, Curry is likely ticketed for the bullpen in the short term to provide Miami with some extra coverage in relief. Curry and fellow long reliever Tyler Phillips could be candidates to start the next time Bellozo's turn comes up next weekend in Atlanta.

