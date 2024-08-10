Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
This week's slate features the Little League Classic, featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers. The contest will be the ESPN Sunday night game. It will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA.
The venue has played pitcher friendly, which gives the hurlers an edge since the Tigers are the home team and Comerica Park inflates runs a tad. Currently, Tarik Skubal and Marcus Stroman line up to start, but of course that's subject to change. The rankings have been adjusted to account for the switch.
Speaking of which, as usual, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.
Please pop back after the weekly refresh late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of August 12 - 18
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|SEA, NYY
|Slated to pitch in Little League Classic on Sunday night
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TB, CWS
|Matchups merit No. 12 ranking this week
|3
|Blake Snell
|SF
|ATL, @OAK
|In one of his patented grooves
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@SF, @LAA
|5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@CIN, LAD
|6
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET, @PIT
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@STL
|8
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@MIN, @CIN
|9
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@DET
|Still getting the benefit of the doubt
This week's slate features the Little League Classic, featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers. The contest will be the ESPN Sunday night game. It will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA.
The venue has played pitcher friendly, which gives the hurlers an edge since the Tigers are the home team and Comerica Park inflates runs a tad. Currently, Tarik Skubal and Marcus Stroman line up to start, but of course that's subject to change. The rankings have been adjusted to account for the switch.
Speaking of which, as usual, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.
Please pop back after the weekly refresh late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of August 12 - 18
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|SEA, NYY
|Slated to pitch in Little League Classic on Sunday night
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TB, CWS
|Matchups merit No. 12 ranking this week
|3
|Blake Snell
|SF
|ATL, @OAK
|In one of his patented grooves
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@SF, @LAA
|5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@CIN, LAD
|6
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET, @PIT
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@STL
|8
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@MIN, @CIN
|9
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@DET
|Still getting the benefit of the doubt from me
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|WAS
|11
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|LAD, CLE
|12
|Michael King
|SD
|PIT
|13
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@TB
|14
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC, @TEX
|ERA inching closer to 3.41 xFIP
|15
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|MIA
|16
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@COL
|17
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|BOS
|18
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@DET
|19
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|STL
|Has entered the SP1 chat
|20
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@PIT
|21
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@PIT
|22
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|KC
|Nine straight quality starts; hopefully, you didn't give up on him
|23
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|WAS
|24
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@LAA
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@TB
|26
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@MIN
|27
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@DET
|28
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|SEA
|29
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|KC
|30
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@CWS
|31
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@CWS
|32
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@MIN
|ERA creeping up as the temperature rises
|33
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|WAS
|34
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|TOR
|35
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ATL
|36
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@DET
|37
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|PIT, @COL
|38
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CIN
|39
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|COL
|47%
|40
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIL, @STL
|41
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|CWS
|42
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|@MIL
|43
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@LAA
|44
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@SF
|45
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIL
|46
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU, ARI
|47
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@BOS, MIN
|0%
|0%
|48
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|MIN
|49
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TEX
|21 strikeouts over his last 14 innings, but six home runs allowed in that span
|50
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@CLE
|51
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|52
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|ARI
|53
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@TB
|54
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|BOS
|55
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|MIN
|56
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|57
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|COL
|58
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@TB
|38%
|59
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@CIN
|60
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|OAK
|61
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@OAK
|0%
|0%
|62
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|SEA
|7%
|0%
|63
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@CIN
|64
|Shane Baz
|TB
|HOU
|65
|David Festa
|MIN
|@TEX
|0%
|0%
|66
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@SD
|67
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TEX, @BAL
|68
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@CHC
|69
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@LAA, @CHC
|0%
|0%
|70
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|@TB
|71
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@SF, @LAA
|72
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@LAA
|73
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@NYM
|74
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|LAD, CLE
|75
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|STL, KC
|76
|David Peterson
|NYM
|OAK
|77
|Mix 12 Reliever
|78
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|CHC, @MIL
|79
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|80
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|KC
|6%
|0%
|81
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|SEA
|3%
|0%
|82
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|TOR
|83
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|TOR, ATL
|0%
|0%
|84
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@HOU
|85
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@MIL
|86
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@DET
|87
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|ATL
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@CLE, TOR
|1%
|0%
|90
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|TOR
|91
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|MIA, WAS
|0%
|0%
|92
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@CIN
|93
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|MIA
|94
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIL
|95
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@TEX
|2%
|0%
|96
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|CWS
|97
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|MIN
|98
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|OAK, MIA
|17%
|99
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@TEX
|100
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@BAL, @PHI
|101
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SF
|102
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TOR
|103
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|COL
|104
|Martin Perez
|SD
|PIT
|15%
|105
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|WAS
|106
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@CLE
|50%
|107
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|WAS, BOS
|22%
|108
|Yoendrys Gomez
|NYY
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|109
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|ATL
|110
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|111
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|CHC
|11%
|112
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|@BAL
|46%
|113
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|114
|Zack Littell
|TB
|HOU
|115
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|ATL
|7%
|116
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@CHC
|117
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|118
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@NYM
|0%
|119
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TEX, @BAL
|120
|River Ryan
|LAD
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|121
|Tyler Phillips
|PHI
|MIA
|0%
|0%
|122
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@COL
|123
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|CLE
|124
|Bryan Sammons
|DET
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|125
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|KC
|0%
|0%
|126
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|LAD
|22%
|127
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|SF
|0%
|0%
|128
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@NYM
|129
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|LAD
|130
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@NYM
|9%
|131
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|132
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@MIL
|133
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@ARI
|1%
|0%
|134
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@PHI
|135
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@BAL
|136
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|LAD
|137
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@PHI
|138
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|LAD
|38%
|139
|Xzavion Curry
|MIA
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|140
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@SD
|141
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@ARI, SD
|6%
|0%
|142
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|STL
|25%
|143
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|BOS
|19%
|0%
|144
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@SF
|3%
|0%
|145
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@BOS
|18%
|0%
|146
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|147
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SD
|2%
|0%
|148
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|@SD, SEA
|0%
|0%
|149
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|150
|Ky Bush
|CWS
|NYY, @HOU
|0%
|0%
|151
|Keider Montero
|DET
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|152
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|NYY
|2%
|153
|Davis Daniel
|LAA
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|154
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|155
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|156
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|157
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SD
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|SEA, NYY
|Slated to pitch in Little League Classic on Sunday night
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TB, CWS
|Matchups merit No. 12 ranking this week
|3
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET, @PIT
|4
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@MIN, @CIN
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@DET
|Still getting the benefit of the doubt from me
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC, @TEX
|ERA inching closer to 3.41 xFIP
|7
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|BOS
|8
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@DET
|9
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@PIT
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@PIT
|11
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|KC
|Nine straight quality starts; hopefully, you didn't give up on himthe
|12
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@LAA
|13
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@MIN
|14
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@DET
|15
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@CWS
|16
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@CWS
|17
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@MIN
|ERA creeping up as the temperature rises
|18
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@DET
|19
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CIN
|20
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|CWS
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIL
|22
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU, ARI
|23
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@BOS, MIN
|24
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|MIN
|25
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TEX
|21 strikeouts over his last 14 innings, but six home runs allowed in that span
|26
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|27
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|ARI
|28
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@TB
|29
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|BOS
|30
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|MIN
|31
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|ARI
|32
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|SEA
|33
|Shane Baz
|TB
|HOU
|34
|David Festa
|MIN
|@TEX
|35
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TEX, @BAL
|36
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@CHC
|37
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@LAA, @CHC
|38
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|@TB
|39
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@LAA
|40
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|CHC, @MIL
|41
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|TOR
|42
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|TOR, ATL
|43
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@HOU
|44
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@DET
|45
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@CIN
|46
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIL
|47
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@TEX
|48
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|CWS
|49
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|MIN
|50
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@TEX
|51
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SF
|52
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TOR
|53
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|WAS
|54
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|WAS, BOS
|55
|Yoendrys Gomez
|NYY
|@CWS
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@NYM
|58
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|CHC
|59
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|CHC
|60
|Zack Littell
|TB
|HOU
|61
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|ATL
|62
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@CHC
|63
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@NYM
|64
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TEX, @BAL
|65
|Bryan Sammons
|DET
|SEA
|66
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|KC
|67
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|SF
|68
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@NYM
|69
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|NYY
|70
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@BAL
|71
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|BOS
|72
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@BOS
|73
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|NYY
|74
|Ky Bush
|CWS
|NYY, @HOU
|75
|Keider Montero
|DET
|NYY
|76
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|NYY
|77
|Davis Daniel
|LAA
|ATL
|78
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@HOU
|79
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|@BOS