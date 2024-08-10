Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

This week's slate features the Little League Classic, featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers. The contest will be the ESPN Sunday night game. It will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA.

The venue has played pitcher friendly, which gives the hurlers an edge since the Tigers are the home team and Comerica Park inflates runs a tad. Currently, Tarik Skubal and Marcus Stroman line up to start, but of course that's subject to change. The rankings have been adjusted to account for the switch.

Speaking of which, as usual, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

Week of August 12 - 18

Mixed League