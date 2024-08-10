Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 10, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

This week's slate features the Little League Classic, featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers. The contest will be the ESPN Sunday night game. It will be played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA.

The venue has played pitcher friendly, which gives the hurlers an edge since the Tigers are the home team and Comerica Park inflates runs a tad. Currently, Tarik Skubal and Marcus Stroman line up to start, but of course that's subject to change. The rankings have been adjusted to account for the switch.

Speaking of which, as usual, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings questions below.

Please pop back after the weekly refresh late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 12 - 18

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETSEA, NYYSlated to pitch in Little League Classic on Sunday night  
2Framber ValdezHOU@TB, CWSMatchups merit No. 12 ranking this week  
3Blake SnellSFATL, @OAKIn one of his patented grooves  
4Chris SaleATL@SF, @LAA   
5Sonny GraySTL@CIN, LAD   
6George KirbySEA@DET, @PIT   
7Tyler GlasnowLAD@STL   
8Brady SingerKC@MIN, @CIN   
9Gerrit ColeNYY@DETStill getting the benefit of the doubt

10Zack WheelerPHIWAS   
11Freddy PeraltaMILLAD, CLE   
12Michael KingSDPIT   
13Zac GallenARI@TB   
14Pablo LopezMINKC, @TEXERA inching closer to 3.41 xFIP  
15Sean ManaeaNYMMIA   
16Dylan CeaseSD@COL   
17Corbin BurnesBALBOS   
18Bryan WooSEA@DET   
19Hunter GreeneCINSTLHas entered the SP1 chat  
20Luis CastilloSEA@PIT   
21Logan GilbertSEA@PIT   
22Bailey OberMINKCNine straight quality starts; hopefully, you didn't give up on him  
23Aaron NolaPHIWAS   
24Kevin GausmanTOR@LAA   
25Merrill KellyARI@TB   
26Cole RagansKC@MIN   
27Bryce MillerSEA@DET   
28Paul SkenesPITSEA   
29Nick LodoloCINKC   
30Nestor CortesNYY@CWS   
31Luis GilNYY@CWS   
32Seth LugoKC@MINERA creeping up as the temperature rises  
33Cristopher SanchezPHIWAS   
34Justin SteeleCHCTOR   
35Logan WebbSFATL   
36Carlos RodonNYY@DET   
37Joe MusgroveSDPIT, @COL   
38Michael WachaKC@CIN   
39Eduardo RodriguezARICOL 47% 
40Clayton KershawLAD@MIL, @STL   
41Hunter BrownHOUCWS   
42Jack FlahertyLAD@MIL   
43Spencer SchwellenbachATL@LAA   
44Max FriedATL@SF   
45Tanner BibeeCLE@MIL   
46Taj BradleyTBHOU, ARI   
47Tyler MahleTEX@BOS, MIN 0%0%
48Nathan EovaldiTEXMIN   
49Nick PivettaBOSTEX21 strikeouts over his last 14 innings, but six home runs allowed in that span  
50Shota ImanagaCHC@CLE   
51Tanner HouckBOS@BAL   
52Ryan PepiotTBARI   
53Ronel BlancoHOU@TB   
54Zach EflinBALBOS   
55Max ScherzerTEXMIN   
56Jeffrey SpringsTBARI 0%0%
57Brandon PfaadtARICOL   
58Ryne NelsonARI@TB 38% 
59Erick FeddeSTL@CIN   
60Jose QuintanaNYMOAK   
61Hayden BirdsongSF@OAK 0%0%
62Kenta MaedaDETSEA 7%0%
63Kyle GibsonSTL@CIN   
64Shane BazTBHOU   
65David FestaMIN@TEX 0%0%
66Mitch KellerPIT@SD   
67Kutter CrawfordBOSTEX, @BAL   
68Chris BassittTOR@CHC   
69Bowden FrancisTOR@LAA, @CHC 0%0%
70Yusei KikuchiHOU@TB   
71Charlie MortonATL@SF, @LAA   
72Jose BerriosTOR@LAA   
73Edward CabreraMIA@NYM   
74Colin ReaMILLAD, CLE   
75Andrew AbbottCINSTL, KC   
76David PetersonNYMOAK   
77Mix 12 Reliever     
78Ben LivelyCLECHC, @MIL   
79Valente BellozoMIA@PHI 0%0%
80Nick MartinezCINKC 6%0%
81Bailey FalterPITSEA 3%0%
82Jose SorianoLAATOR   
83Carson FulmerLAATOR, ATL 0%0%
84Garrett CrochetCWS@HOU   
85Walker BuehlerLAD@MIL   
86Marcus StromanNYY@DET   
87Kyle HarrisonSFATL   
88Mix 15 Reliever     
89Kyle HendricksCHC@CLE, TOR 1%0%
90Jameson TaillonCHCTOR   
91Taijuan WalkerPHIMIA, WAS 0%0%
92Michael LorenzenKC@CIN   
93Luis SeverinoNYMMIA   
94Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIL   
95Louie VarlandMIN@TEX 2%0%
96Spencer ArrighettiHOUCWS   
97Andrew HeaneyTEXMIN   
98Paul BlackburnNYMOAK, MIA 17% 
99Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@TEX   
100Jake IrvinWAS@BAL, @PHI   
101JP SearsOAKSF   
102Tyler AndersonLAATOR   
103Jordan MontgomeryARICOL   
104Martin PerezSDPIT 15% 
105Dean KremerBALWAS   
106Javier AssadCHC@CLE 50% 
107Trevor RogersBALWAS, BOS 22% 
108Yoendrys GomezNYY@CWS 0%0%
109Robbie RaySFATL   
110Ross StriplingOAK@NYM 0%0%
111Alex CobbCLECHC 11% 
112DJ HerzWAS@BAL 46% 
113Matthew BoydCLECHC 0%0%
114Zack LittellTBHOU   
115Griffin CanningLAAATL 7% 
116Yariel RodriguezTOR@CHC   
117Tanner GordonCOL@ARI 0%0%
118Mitch SpenceOAK@NYM 0% 
119Brayan BelloBOSTEX, @BAL   
120River RyanLAD@STL 0%0%
121Tyler PhillipsPHIMIA 0%0%
122Matt WaldronSD@COL   
123Tobias MyersMILCLE   
124Bryan SammonsDETSEA 0%0%
125Zebby MatthewsMINKC 0%0%
126Miles MikolasSTLLAD 22% 
127Osvaldo BidoOAKSF 0%0%
128Max MeyerMIA@NYM   
129Aaron CivaleMILLAD   
130Joey EstesOAK@NYM 9% 
131Brant HurterDETNYY 0%0%
132Gavin StoneLAD@MIL   
133Austin GomberCOL@ARI 1%0%
134MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI   
135James PaxtonBOS@BAL   
136Lance LynnSTLLAD   
137Mitchell ParkerWAS@PHI   
138Frankie MontasMILLAD 38% 
139Xzavion CurryMIA@PHI 0%0%
140Luis OrtizPIT@SD   
141Cal QuantrillCOL@ARI, SD 6%0%
142Carson SpiersCINSTL 25% 
143Albert SuarezBALBOS 19%0%
144Grant HolmesATL@SF 3%0%
145Dane DunningTEX@BOS 18%0%
146Roddery MunozMIA@NYM 0%0%
147Kyle FreelandCOLSD 2%0%
148Marco GonzalesPIT@SD, SEA 0%0%
149Davis MartinCWSNYY 0%0%
150Ky BushCWSNYY, @HOU 0%0%
151Keider MonteroDETNYY 0%0%
152Jonathan CannonCWSNYY 2% 
153Davis DanielLAAATL 0%0%
154Chris FlexenCWS@HOU 0%0%
155Patrick CorbinWAS@PHI 0%0%
156Jose UrenaTEX@BOS 0%0%
157Dakota HudsonCOLSD 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDETSEA, NYYSlated to pitch in Little League Classic on Sunday night
2Framber ValdezHOU@TB, CWSMatchups merit No. 12 ranking this week
3George KirbySEA@DET, @PIT 
4Brady SingerKC@MIN, @CIN 
5Gerrit ColeNYY@DETStill getting the benefit of the doubt from me
6Pablo LopezMINKC, @TEXERA inching closer to 3.41 xFIP
7Corbin BurnesBALBOS 
8Bryan WooSEA@DET 
9Luis CastilloSEA@PIT 
10Logan GilbertSEA@PIT 
11Bailey OberMINKCNine straight quality starts; hopefully, you didn't give up on himthe 
12Kevin GausmanTOR@LAA 
13Cole RagansKC@MIN 
14Bryce MillerSEA@DET 
15Nestor CortesNYY@CWS 
16Luis GilNYY@CWS 
17Seth LugoKC@MINERA creeping up as the temperature rises
18Carlos RodonNYY@DET 
19Michael WachaKC@CIN 
20Hunter BrownHOUCWS 
21Tanner BibeeCLE@MIL 
22Taj BradleyTBHOU, ARI 
23Tyler MahleTEX@BOS, MIN 
24Nathan EovaldiTEXMIN 
25Nick PivettaBOSTEX21 strikeouts over his last 14 innings, but six home runs allowed in that span
26Tanner HouckBOS@BAL 
27Ryan PepiotTBARI 
28Ronel BlancoHOU@TB 
29Zach EflinBALBOS 
30Max ScherzerTEXMIN 
31Jeffrey SpringsTBARI 
32Kenta MaedaDETSEA 
33Shane BazTBHOU 
34David FestaMIN@TEX 
35Kutter CrawfordBOSTEX, @BAL 
36Chris BassittTOR@CHC 
37Bowden FrancisTOR@LAA, @CHC 
38Yusei KikuchiHOU@TB 
39Jose BerriosTOR@LAA 
40Ben LivelyCLECHC, @MIL 
41Jose SorianoLAATOR 
42Carson FulmerLAATOR, ATL 
43Garrett CrochetCWS@HOU 
44Marcus StromanNYY@DET 
45Michael LorenzenKC@CIN 
46Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIL 
47Louie VarlandMIN@TEX 
48Spencer ArrighettiHOUCWS 
49Andrew HeaneyTEXMIN 
50Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@TEX 
51JP SearsOAKSF 
52Tyler AndersonLAATOR 
53Dean KremerBALWAS 
54Trevor RogersBALWAS, BOS 
55Yoendrys GomezNYY@CWS 
56AL Reliever   
57Ross StriplingOAK@NYM 
58Alex CobbCLECHC 
59Matthew BoydCLECHC 
60Zack LittellTBHOU 
61Griffin CanningLAAATL 
62Yariel RodriguezTOR@CHC 
63Mitch SpenceOAK@NYM 
64Brayan BelloBOSTEX, @BAL 
65Bryan SammonsDETSEA 
66Zebby MatthewsMINKC 
67Osvaldo BidoOAKSF 
68Joey EstesOAK@NYM 
69Brant HurterDETNYY 
70James PaxtonBOS@BAL 
71Albert SuarezBALBOS 
72Dane DunningTEX@BOS 
73Davis MartinCWSNYY 
74Ky BushCWSNYY, @HOU 
75Keider MonteroDETNYY 
76Jonathan CannonCWSNYY 
77Davis DanielLAAATL 
78Chris FlexenCWS@HOU 
79Jose UrenaTEX@BOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Blake SnellSFATL, @OAKIn one of his patented grooves
2Chris SaleATL@SF, @LAA 
3Sonny GraySTL@CIN, LAD 
4Tyler GlasnowLAD@STL 
5Zack WheelerPHIWAS 
6Freddy PeraltaMILLAD, CLE 
7Michael KingSDPIT 
8Zac GallenARI@TB 
9Sean ManaeaNYMMIA 
10Dylan CeaseSD@COL 
11Hunter GreeneCINSTLHas entered the SP1 chat
12Aaron NolaPHIWAS 
13Merrill KellyARI@TB 
14Paul SkenesPITSEA 
15Nick LodoloCINKC 
16Cristopher SanchezPHIWAS 
17Justin SteeleCHCTOR 
18Logan WebbSFATL 
19Joe MusgroveSDPIT, @COL 
20Eduardo RodriguezARICOL 
21Clayton KershawLAD@MIL, @STL 
22Jack FlahertyLAD@MIL 
23Spencer SchwellenbachATL@LAA 
24Max FriedATL@SF 
25Shota ImanagaCHC@CLE 
26Brandon PfaadtARICOL 
27Ryne NelsonARI@TB 
28Erick FeddeSTL@CIN 
29Jose QuintanaNYMOAK 
30Hayden BirdsongSF@OAK 
31Kyle GibsonSTL@CIN 
32Mitch KellerPIT@SD 
33Charlie MortonATL@SF, @LAA 
34Edward CabreraMIA@NYM 
35Colin ReaMILLAD, CLE 
36Andrew AbbottCINSTL, KC 
37David PetersonNYMOAK 
38Valente BellozoMIA@PHI 
39Nick MartinezCINKC 
40Bailey FalterPITSEA 
41Walker BuehlerLAD@MIL 
42Kyle HarrisonSFATL 
43Kyle HendricksCHC@CLE, TOR 
44Jameson TaillonCHCTOR 
45Taijuan WalkerPHIMIA, WAS 
46Luis SeverinoNYMMIA 
47Paul BlackburnNYMOAK, MIA 
48Jake IrvinWAS@BAL, @PHI 
49Jordan MontgomeryARICOL 
50Martin PerezSDPIT 
51Javier AssadCHC@CLE 
52NL Reliever   
53Robbie RaySFATL 
54DJ HerzWAS@BAL 
55Tanner GordonCOL@ARI 
56River RyanLAD@STL 
57Tyler PhillipsPHIMIA 
58Matt WaldronSD@COL 
59Tobias MyersMILCLE 
60Miles MikolasSTLLAD 
61Max MeyerMIA@NYM 
62Aaron CivaleMILLAD 
63Gavin StoneLAD@MIL 
64Austin GomberCOL@ARI 
65MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI 
66Lance LynnSTLLAD 
67Mitchell ParkerWAS@PHI 
68Frankie MontasMILLAD 
69Xzavion CurryMIA@PHI 
70Luis OrtizPIT@SD 
71Cal QuantrillCOL@ARI, SD 
72Carson SpiersCINSTL 
73Grant HolmesATL@SF 
74Roddery MunozMIA@NYM 
75Kyle FreelandCOLSD 
76Marco GonzalesPIT@SD, SEA 
77Patrick CorbinWAS@PHI 
78Dakota HudsonCOLSD 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd Zola is a fantasy baseball writer who won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. He won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
