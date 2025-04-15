Fantasy Baseball
Yandy Diaz

Yandy Diaz News: Goes yard again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Diaz led off the game with a home run, kicking off a 16-run outburst for the Rays. He has also gone deep in consecutive games and has three homers on the season. After a slow start to the campaign, Diaz has multiple hits in four of his last six starts with seven runs scored and four RBI in that span.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

