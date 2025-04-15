Yandy Diaz News: Goes yard again
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.
Diaz led off the game with a home run, kicking off a 16-run outburst for the Rays. He has also gone deep in consecutive games and has three homers on the season. After a slow start to the campaign, Diaz has multiple hits in four of his last six starts with seven runs scored and four RBI in that span.
