Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz News: Slugs second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Atlanta.

The Rays are in the midst of a lengthy homestand and Diaz has performed well across the first six games, collecting seven hits in 24 at-bats with five runs scored and two home runs. He got off to a slow start to the season but has reached base multiple times in four of his last five starts.

