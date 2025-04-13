Yandy Diaz News: Slugs second homer
Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Atlanta.
The Rays are in the midst of a lengthy homestand and Diaz has performed well across the first six games, collecting seven hits in 24 at-bats with five runs scored and two home runs. He got off to a slow start to the season but has reached base multiple times in four of his last five starts.
