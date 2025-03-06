Yoeilin Cespedes News: Looks healthy for 2025

Cespedes (hand) is listed on Boston's roster for its March 13 Spring Breakout game against Tampa Bay prospects.

Cespedes' inclusion on the roster implies that he's back to full health after undergoing surgery in August to repair a hamate bone fracture in his left hand. The 19-year-old infield prospect hit .319/.400/.615 with five home runs and three stolen bases over his 105 plate appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last season before being shut down with the hand injury. He'll likely open the 2025 campaign at Single-A Salem.