Yoendrys Gomez News: Struggling with control

Gomez tossed two-thirds of an inning against San Francisco on Friday, allowing one run on no hits and four walks. He struck out two.

Gomez entered in the sixth inning with New York trailing by seven and promptly walked the first three batters he faced. The righty rebounded to strike out Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos with the bases loaded, but he then issued another free pass to force in a run. Gomez didn't get a chance to throw another pitch, as Mother Nature intervened, and the contest was called due to inclement weather. Overall, Gomez threw just 14 of 33 pitches for strikes in the outing, continuing a troubling early-season trend -- through seven innings this season, he's walked eight batters. Of additional concern is that Gomez's velocity was down Friday, as he averaged just 90.1 mph on his fastball. However, he said through an interpreter after the contest that he "felt good" and suggested that the rough weather may have affected his performance, mentioning "some factors" that he had to deal with, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Associated Press also notes that Gomez had trouble gripping the ball due to the rain.