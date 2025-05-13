Yu Darvish Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Darvish (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kyle Glaser of Foul Territory TV reports.

Darvish has been working his way back from right elbow inflammation, an injury that first cropped up in mid-March. The veteran hurler threw 48 pitches in a simulated game last week and should expand that pitch count Wednesday. Darvish will need at least a couple rehab starts before rejoining the Padres' rotation.