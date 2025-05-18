Yu Darvish Injury: Return timeline still uncertain

Darvish (elbow) won't pitch during San Diego's three-game series in Toronto that begins Tuesday, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish made a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A El Paso last Wednesday and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings. He threw 51 pitches and averaged 94.5 mph on his fastball, leading to some speculation that the veteran right-hander could make his next start with San Diego, However, Padres manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that Darvish won't return during the three-game series versus the Blue Jays that begins Tuesday, saying, "What I can tell you is he's going to continue to work on throwing and getting some other things taken care of, and he will not be pitching in Toronto." It isn't yet clear when -- or if -- Darvish will make another rehab start with El Paso, but he appears to be nearing activation from the injured list and still seems to be on track to return by the end of May.