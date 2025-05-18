Fantasy Baseball
Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Feeling fine after early exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Kikuchi (ankle) is feeling fine following Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kikuchi exited the contest in the bottom of the sixth inning with right ankle irritation after retiring two batters in the frame. The left-hander explained that he would've stayed in the contest and pitched through the issue had it been earlier in the game. Kikuchi appears to be all set to toe the rubber for his next projected start Friday against the Marlins.

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
