Yusei Kikuchi News: Remains winless despite QS
Kikuchi (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings as the Angels were downed 4-0 by the Rangers. He struck out six.
The southpaw produced his third quality start in four outings to begin the season, but a lack of run support kept Kikuchi out of the win column once again -- the Halos have scored a total of 10 runs in his four trips to the mound. Kikuchi tossed 51 of 79 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll take a 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 24 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Giants.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now