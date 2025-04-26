Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yusei Kikuchi headshot

Yusei Kikuchi News: Roughed up in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Kikuchi (0-4) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks over two innings. He did not strike out a batter.

Kikuchi yielded three runs in the first frame off six singles (including four straight to start the inning) and a walk. The veteran southpaw gave up another run in the second inning and was lifted ahead of the third after tossing 66 pitches (37 strikes) while generating just three whiffs. Saturday's outing was in stark contrast to his previous start against the Giants on April 20, when he tossed 5.1 innings without giving up an earned run. Kikuchi is now up to a 4.31 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 31.1 innings, and his 18 walks is tied with Carlos Rodon for second most in the American League behind Charlie Morton (20).

Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now