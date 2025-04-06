Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zac Veen headshot

Zac Veen News: Set for major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 7:04pm

Veen is set to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Veen will join the major-league roster for the first time in his young career, getting called up after batting .387 with a home run, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 31 at-bats in eight games at Triple-A this season. The 23-year-old is one of the team's top overall prospects and he'll likely see the bulk of his playing time in left field. In a corresponding move, fellow outfielder Jordan Beck will head to Albuquerque.

Zac Veen
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now