Zac Veen News: Set to join big club

The Rockies are expected to promote Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Veen will receive his first MLB call-up after batting .387 with a home run, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 32 plate appearances through his first eight games at Triple-A this season. One of the organization's top prospects, the 23-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots, though he'll likely see most of his action in left or right field initially while 2024 Gold Glove Award winner Brenton Doyle is locked in as the club's everyday center fielder. With the Rockies set to demote Jordan Beck to Triple-A in a corresponding move, Veen should push Nick Martini or Mickey Moniak for a regular role at one of the corner spots.