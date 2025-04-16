Zac Veen News: Taking seat Wednesday
Veen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Veen started all eight games since being called up for his MLB debut April 8 versus the Brewers, and he'll receive a day off after going 3-for-28 with 11 strikeouts in his first 30 big-league plate appearances. The 23-year-old will likely have a decent leash as one of the Rockies' top prospects, but he may need to settle in a bit in the near future to avoid a return trip to the minors. Sean Bouchard is starting in left field and batting eighth in the series finale against Los Angeles.
