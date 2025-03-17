Zach DeLoach News: Sent to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned DeLoach to minor-league camp Monday.

DeLoach was outrighted off the White Sox's 40-man roster shortly before spring training, but he was still given the chance to compete for a reserve outfield job for the big club during camp. The 26-year-old didn't stand out in the competition, going 3-for-22 with four walks and nine strikeouts in Cactus League play before the White Sox cut him from big-league camp. DeLoach is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Charlotte.