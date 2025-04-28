Zach Dezenzo News: Back on bench Monday

Dezenzo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Dezenzo will hit the bench after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in each of the last four games while going 5-for-15 at the plate. With Brendan Rodgers' grip on the everyday role at second base starting to slip, Jose Altuve has seen more time in the infield of late, which has opened the door for Dezenzo to earn more playing time in the outfield.