Zach Dezenzo News: Clubs first homer

Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's rain-shortened 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Dezenzo started over Cam Smith in right field for the second consecutive day, making the most of it by slugging a 393-foot home run off Bryse Wilson in the fifth inning. Dezenzo has now started four of the last five games in the outfield, batting .308 (4-for-13) over that span and may be overtaking Smith for playing time. Overall, Dezenzo is slashing .283/.327/.413 with 3:15 BB:K across 49 plate appearances.