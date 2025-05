Dezenzo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Dezenzo will hit the bench for the second time in three games while he's fallen into a bit of a rough patch at the plate. Over his last 10 contests, Dezenzo has slashed .188/.333/.281 with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate. Chas McCormick will cover left field Monday in Dezenzo's stead.