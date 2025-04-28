Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin Injury: Another side session on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Eflin (lat) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the 15-day injured list April 9 due to a right lat strain, Eflin was cleared to throw off a mound for the first time this past Friday. All apparently went well during that side session, and Eflin will repeat the activity again Tuesday, though perhaps with greater intensity and with more throwing volume. If Eflin checks out fine after Tuesday's session, he could advance to facing hitters in live batting practice.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now