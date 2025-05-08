Zach Eflin Injury: Lined up to pitch Sunday

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Eflin (lat) will "more than likely" start Sunday's game against the Angels, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde had already committed to Eflin returning from the 15-day injured list to make a start this weekend, and now he's revealed which day Eflin is lined up to take the ball. The veteran hurler threw only 58 pitches in his lone rehab outing, so his workload will be relatively limited against the Halos.