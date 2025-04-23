Zach Eflin Injury: Returning to mound work

Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Eflin (lat) is scheduled to throw a side session Friday or Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Eflin has recently been ramping up his throwing distance and has now been cleared to return to the mound for the first time since suffering a mild lat strain April 7. The right-hander is already eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list, but it'll likely be another couple of weeks before he's potentially ready to return.