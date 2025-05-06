Zach Eflin Injury: Set for bullpen session

Eflin (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and said he's "as close as I can be" to coming off the injured list, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander made a rehab start with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday and threw 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Eflin could rejoin Baltimore's rotation as early as this weekend in Anaheim, but it's also possible he's sent for another rehab start to further build up his pitch count before being reinstated from the injured list.