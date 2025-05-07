Zach Eflin Injury: Slated to return this weekend

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Wednesday that Eflin (lat) has been cleared to return from the 15-day injured list and will start this weekend against the Twins, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eflin cleared his final test by throwing a clean bullpen session Wednesday, and the 31-year-old ace will return to the Orioles' rotation this weekend, though which day he'll pitch is to be determined. He went 2-1 over his first three starts prior to landing on the 15-day IL on April 9 due to a right lat strain, registering a 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 18 innings.