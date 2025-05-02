Zach Eflin Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Eflin (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It sounds like it could be the only rehab start he needs, as the Orioles have an opening in the rotation May 10 against the Angels that they hope is filling by Eflin. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since early April with a right lat strain but resumed mound work last weekend and is ready to return to game action.