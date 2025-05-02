Fantasy Baseball
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Eflin (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It sounds like it could be the only rehab start he needs, as the Orioles have an opening in the rotation May 10 against the Angels that they hope is filling by Eflin. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since early April with a right lat strain but resumed mound work last weekend and is ready to return to game action.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
