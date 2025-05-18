Zach Eflin News: Hit hard in loss

Eflin (3-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Eflin threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes but was tagged for four home runs over the first two innings. The 31-year-old had allowed only eight total earned runs across 23 innings in his first four outings, and he still managed to pitch into the sixth frame Sunday despite the rough start. He'll carry an inflated 5.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 28.1 innings into a road matchup with the Red Sox next weekend.