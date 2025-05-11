Zach Eflin News: Picks up win in return

Eflin (3-1) got the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings.

Eflin got off to a rocky start, allowing two runs in the opening frame before rebounding with four scoreless. Despite throwing only 58 pitches in his lone rehab start, Eflin worked up to 83 pitches and left in line for the win with the team up 3-2. He'd registered a quality start in all three of his outings prior to getting injured and lines up for a favorable home matchup against the Nationals over the weekend.