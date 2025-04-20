Zach McKinstry News: Tallies three hits in loss

McKinstry went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Royals.

McKinstry has moved up to third in Detroit's batting order recently due to a hot start to the season, and he kept on rolling Sunday. The utility player is now batting .288 with an .809 OPS, both of which would be new career highs. McKinstry has also tallied 11 runs scored and 11 RBI across 21 games played.