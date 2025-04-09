Zach Neto Injury: Blazing hot in rehab stint

Neto (shoulder) has gone 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, two walks, six runs and four RBI over his past two minor-league rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Neto is rehabbing from right shoulder surgery, and he seems just about ready to make his season debut with the Angels. The third-year shortstop has slashed .320/.452/.760 with three long balls, two doubles, 10 runs, six RBI and a stolen base overall across 31 plate appearances during his rehab assignment. Just as importantly, Neto has been able to play shortstop in each of his past two games and in three of his past four contests after being limited to a designated-hitter role in each of his first three appearances with Salt Lake.