Zach Neto Injury: Ready to play shortstop

Neto (shoulder) will start at shortstop Friday as he continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Bees play-by-play announcer Tony Parks reports.

The 24-year-old begin the rehab assignment Tuesday and was limited to serving as the designated hitter in his first few games, but he's now been cleared to play the field. Neto could be ready to make his 2025 debut for the Angels sometime next week after he gets in a few games defensively.