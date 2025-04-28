Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Thompson headshot

Zach Thompson News: Loses 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Atlanta designated Thompson for assignment Monday.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Eddie Rosario, whom Atlanta signed to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old Thompson previously made two appearances out of the big-league bullpen earlier this month but had struggled since returning to Triple-A Gwinnett on April 16, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.

Zach Thompson
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now