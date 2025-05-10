Zack Littell News: Delivers another quality start

Littell came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander needed 90 pitches (65 strikes) to record his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound. After a bumpy beginning to the campaign, Littell has found a groove, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 30 innings over that five-start stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.