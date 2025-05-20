Zack Littell News: Fans six in no-decision

Littell came away with a no-decision against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out six over five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Littell scattered his two runs in the second and third inning and wasn't brought out for the sixth after tossing 103 pitches (63 strikes) while generating 10 whiffs. He has yielded three earned runs or less in each of his last seven starts, which has brought his ERA down to 4.25 across 59.1 innings. Littell has earned the win in three of his last five outings after losing his first five starts of the season. He'll go for win number four in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against Minnesota.