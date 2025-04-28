Zack Littell News: Picks up first win of 2025

Littell (1-5) got the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a batter in five innings.

Littell limited the Padres to a lot of soft contact and did not allow an extra-base hit. He's now allowed three runs or fewer in three straight starts and Sunday was the first time since his season debut that he did not give up a home run. Littell lowered his ERA to a 5.03 and will look to make it two wins in a row when he faces the Yankees on the road over the weekend.