Zack Showalter headshot

Zack Showalter News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Showalter (shoulder) is listed on St. Louis' roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against Miami prospects.

The 21-year-old right-hander looks to be healthy again after he made his final appearance for Single-A Palm Beach on Aug. 1 last season before being shut down with a shoulder injury. Prior to going down with the injury, Showalter turned in a 2.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB in 34.1 innings out of the Palm Beach bullpen.

Zack Showalter
St. Louis Cardinals
