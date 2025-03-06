Zack Showalter News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

Showalter (shoulder) is listed on St. Louis' roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against Miami prospects.

The 21-year-old right-hander looks to be healthy again after he made his final appearance for Single-A Palm Beach on Aug. 1 last season before being shut down with a shoulder injury. Prior to going down with the injury, Showalter turned in a 2.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB in 34.1 innings out of the Palm Beach bullpen.