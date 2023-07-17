Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Tyler Soderstrom , C/1B, OAK – By now you probably know Soderstrom has been called up to the bigs. What you may not realize is the A's top prospect has played three distinct positions (catcher, first base, DH) in each of his first three games. Soderstrom has gone 3-for-10 with two walks and one strikeout so far and will apparently be given everyday at-bats regardless where he lines up. Still only 21, he clubbed 20 home runs in 69 games at Triple-A prior to the promotion. He also produced 29 more to go with 105 RBI across 134 contests over three levels last season, so it's clear his power is no fluke. Expect to regularly see

With Aug. 1 a couple of weeks away, we'll hold off on the rumor mill for now. Let us explore some interesting prospects who could still be making news in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

The trade deadline always directly affects the prospect landscape. Not only do deals send certain up-and-comers on the move, but other swaps can open up playing time for previously blocked future stars. Just look at the Cincinnati. They traded Tyler Mahle to the Twins at last year's trade deadline and received Spencer Steer - who's become an integral part of the team's success - along with Christian Encarnacion-Strand , who's set to make his MLB debut this week. Just one year later, the Reds have gone from sellers to buyers thanks to two of their recent acquisitions already paying dividends.

The trade deadline always directly affects the prospect landscape. Not only do deals send certain up-and-comers on the move, but other swaps can open up playing time for previously blocked future stars. Just look at the Cincinnati. They traded Tyler Mahle to the Twins at last year's trade deadline and received Spencer Steer - who's become an integral part of the team's success - along with Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who's set to make his MLB debut this week. Just one year later, the Reds have gone from sellers to buyers thanks to two of their recent acquisitions already paying dividends.

With Aug. 1 a couple of weeks away, we'll hold off on the rumor mill for now. Let us explore some interesting prospects who could still be making news in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, OAK – By now you probably know Soderstrom has been called up to the bigs. What you may not realize is the A's top prospect has played three distinct positions (catcher, first base, DH) in each of his first three games. Soderstrom has gone 3-for-10 with two walks and one strikeout so far and will apparently be given everyday at-bats regardless where he lines up. Still only 21, he clubbed 20 home runs in 69 games at Triple-A prior to the promotion. He also produced 29 more to go with 105 RBI across 134 contests over three levels last season, so it's clear his power is no fluke. Expect to regularly see Soderstrom in the Oakland lineup for the remainder of the campaign.

Everson Pereira, OF, NYY – It seems like Pereira has been with the Yankees organization forever, yet he's still only 22. He's finally been able to stay healthy over the last season or so while discovering his power stroke with 20 homers through 49 games in 2021, then 14 to go along with 21 steals between High-A and Double-A last year. Pereira returned to Double-A to begin 2023 and responded by producing 10 long balls and seven swipes from 46 outings. He's now at Triple-A and is hitting .400 (12-for-30) over his first seven games. How far the Yankees can go at the big-league level this season hinges on if and when Aaron Judge returns, but Pereira may end up making his ML debut if Judge can't come back soon.

Hector Rodriguez, OF, CIN – Rodriguez came over from the Mets last year in exchange for Tyler Naquin and has flashed an intriguing power/speed combination as a teenager at Low-A with 14 home runs and 11 steals. He's only 19 and is batting over .300, something he also achieved in the Rookie Leagues during 2022 and the previous year in the Dominican Summer League. Rodriguez is also slashing .302/.354/.565. The development of his power stroke combined with athleticism and an advanced ability to make contact makes him a phenom to watch.

Ronny Mauricio, SS, NYM – At the time of the writing of this article, the Mets are 18.5 games out of first place in the NL East and 8.5 adrift of the last Wildcard. With the trade deadline coming soon, it appears more likely the club will be selling off veteran parts than attempting to acquire key playoff assets. Mauricio is already the Mets' top remaining prospect and has played at shortstop, second base, left field and DH at Triple-A this season. So if the front office ultimately decides to be sellers, he could eventually take the spot of a more expensive older player. Mauricio has helped his case by hitting .299 with 14 homers and 14 steals at Triple-A.

CHECK STATUS

Zack Showalter, P, BAL – The sample size is small, but it appears Baltimore may have already gotten a steal with Showalter. An 11th-round pick in 2022, he was downright dominant in three starts in the Florida Complex League before receiving a move up to Low-A. Though Showalter is still on an innings limit, he has been lights out during his brief time with a 1.11 ERA and 33:8 K:BB through 24.1 innings. The 19-year-old works quick, has an athletic build and is already showing advanced feel for pitching and sequencing. The O's boast a plethora of hitting prospects, but are slightly thin on the pitching side. The ascension of Showalter could certainly bolster that outlook.

Wade Meckler, OF, SF – Selected in the eighth round in last year's Draft out of Oregon State, Meckler has done nothing but rake since entering the minors batting .439 in 11 games at Low-A after being drafted to end 2022. He picked up right where he left off with a scalding start at High-A where he's gone .456 in 20 games, resulting in a quick promotion to Double-A. Meckler has barely cooled off by hitting .351 through 29 contests. Over 72 professional appearances, he's recorded as many walks as strikeouts (43). The question for Meckler is whether he'll produce enough power or steal enough bags to make himself a more valuable fantasy player considering his combined four homers and five steals. Perhaps even simply registering double-digits in those categories would be enough if he continues his mastery of the strike zone, though clearly pitchers will adjust to him at the higher levels. Meckler is a nice story, but the jury is still out on his future.

Yordanny Monegro, P, BOS – Monegro has followed a similar path as Showalter, except for the fact that former signed with the Red Sox in early 2020. Nevertheless, he also started the season as a 20-year-old in the FCL, made quick work of the opposition in three outings, then saw his talents continue to flourish at Low-A as he's yet to allow a run in 15 innings there while posting a 23:4 K:BB. At 6'4", 180, Monegro also has room to fill out. He offers a three-pitch arsenal and the frame and command to stick as a starter. Expect him to rise up the prospect charts.

Ryan Bergert, P, SD – The Padres promoted a bunch of players to Double-A last week, including Bergert. A sixth-rounder from 2021 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery, he struggled with the long ball at High-A in 2022 but has rebounded by posting a 2.63 ERA and 75:28 K:BB in 61.2 innings at High-A before the call-up with opposing batters hitting .202 against. In stark contrast to a season ago when he allowed 18 homers from 24 contests, the 23-year-old righty has only given up three over 14. Bergert has always shown standout strikeout stuff with a four-pitch arsenal and his control should improve the farther away he gets from the surgery. He's projected to join Jackson Merrill, Jairo Iriarte and others as they trek upwards through the San Diego system.

DOWNGRADE

Eric Brown, SS, MIL – The 27th overall selection in the 2022 Draft, Brown suffered a non-displaced hairline fracture of his left scapula earlier this month and may be sidelined for the remainder of 2023. He had compiled a decent, albeit unspectacular, first full season in the minors prior to the injury slashing .266/.366/.348 with three home runs, 15 RBI and 27 steals. The Coastal Carolina product is aggressive on the basepaths and carries above-average plate discipline and contact skills despite his unique batting stance. Whether Brown can hit for more power will go a long way towards determining his future path, but that potential progression may have to wait until next season at the earliest.

Kahlil Watson, SS, MIA – Despite a strong showing in the spring, Watson has struggled to make consistent contact at High-A as he's gone .206 through 58 games. Though he does have 35 walks, he's also fanned 68 times. Watson has still displayed something of a power/speed element, though the low batting average has clearly limited those categories. Still, seven homers and 14 stolen bases are pretty respectable numbers. Unfortunately, Watson was just placed on the Injured List with an undisclosed issue, perhaps the result of a superb diving catch on Sunday. He also missed time earlier this year due to an ankle injury. Despite the high draft status, Watson's stock may be on the way down.