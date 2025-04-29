Zack Wheeler News: Fans seven in no-decision

Wheeler did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win against Washington. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.

Wheeler worked through five shutout frames before coughing up a solo shot to Luis Garcia. The Nationals put another run on Wheeler's line after he was removed in the seventh inning. He's delivered five quality starts in seven outings this season, including three straight. Wheeler has struck out at least seven batters in six of those starts. He dropped his ERA to 3.48 with a 57:9 K:BB through 44 frames. Wheeler is currently lined up to start in Tampa Bay next week.