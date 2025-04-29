Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Wheeler did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win against Washington. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.

Wheeler worked through five shutout frames before coughing up a solo shot to Luis Garcia. The Nationals put another run on Wheeler's line after he was removed in the seventh inning. He's delivered five quality starts in seven outings this season, including three straight. Wheeler has struck out at least seven batters in six of those starts. He dropped his ERA to 3.48 with a 57:9 K:BB through 44 frames. Wheeler is currently lined up to start in Tampa Bay next week.

Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now