Zack Wheeler News: Seven shutout innings in win

Wheeler (4-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Wheeler kept runs off the board for the first time in nine starts this season. It's also the fifth time he's allowed five or fewer baserunners, and he earned his seventh quality start. Wheeler has been in nearly peak form with a 2.95 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 74:11 K:BB across 58 innings this season. He's got a favorable matchup ahead, as he's projected to start at home versus the Pirates in his next outing.