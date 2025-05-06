Zack Wheeler News: Strikes out nine in win

Wheeler (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings Tuesday, striking out nine and earning a win against the Rays.

Wheeler was impressive as usual Tuesday. He threw three shutout frames before Yandy Diaz tagged him with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Wheeler turned in his fourth consecutive quality start and has produced six in eight outings this season. He forced 16 whiffs on 84 pitches, including nine with his fastball. Wheeler dropped his ERA to 3.35 with a terrific 66:9 K:BB across 51 innings. He's currently in line to start in Cleveland this weekend.