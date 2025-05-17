Fantasy Baseball
Zack Wheeler headshot

Zack Wheeler News: Tosses six scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Wheeler (5-1) earned the win against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Wheeler generated 13 swinging strikes on 97 pitches and departed with a 5-0 lead. The veteran hurler has now logged 16 consecutive scoreless frames and has recorded a quality start in each of his past six outings. He'll carry a 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 80:12 K:BB across 64 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.

