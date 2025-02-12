Aaron Gordon Injury: Ruled out against Portland

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gordon has been nursing a right calf injury and won't play Wednesday against Portland. The Nuggets likely decided it made more sense to give the veteran big man more rest, as his next chance to play will be after the upcoming NBA All-Star break on Feb. 20 against the Hornets in Denver. Julian Strawher and Zeke Nnaji could see more time on the floor against the Trail Blazers.