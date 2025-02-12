Aaron Holiday News: Reverts to second unit vs. Phoenix

Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets are placing Tari Eason in the starting lineup over Holiday to give them more size against a towering Suns frontcourt. The veteran guard has averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 11.1 minutes over 36 games off the bench this season.