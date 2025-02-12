Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Reverts to second unit vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 5:49pm

Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets are placing Tari Eason in the starting lineup over Holiday to give them more size against a towering Suns frontcourt. The veteran guard has averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 11.1 minutes over 36 games off the bench this season.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets

