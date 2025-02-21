NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a second consecutive nine-game slate on Friday as the NBA gets back into full swing following the All-Star break. We have plenty of big names on the injury report, though some involve long-term absences.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 2/21 @ 1:00 a.m. EST:

Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 223.5)

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) (O/U: 240.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-7) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 229.0)

Miami Heat (-3.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 221.5)

Detroit Pistons (-3.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 232.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks (-5.5) (O/U: 235.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets (-4) (O/U: 216.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-15) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 236.5)

Golden State Warriors (-2) at Sacramento Kings (O/U: 233.5)

Following a Thursday slate that featured three double-digit favorites, Friday promises to be more competitive on paper. Injuries are playing a role in some of the lines, and the Rockets could certainly end up as much bigger favorites over the Timberwolves if both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are ruled out.

Projected totals indicate a DFS-friendly night considering five of the nine matchups carry figures north of 233 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Edwards, MIN (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards can't go, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely draw a spot start at shooting guard while the remaining members of the starting five will be due for a big usage increase.

Fred VanVleet, HOU (ankle): OUT

In VanVleet's ongoing absence, Aaron Holiday could be set for another start at PG.

Rudy Gobert, MIN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Should Gobert sit out, Jaylen Clark could remain on the first unit as he did in the Timberwolves' final game before the All-Star break.

Other notable injuries:

Josh Hart, NYK (knee): GTD

Walker Kessler, UTA (thumb): GTD

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (shoulder): OUT

Anthony Davis, DAL (abdomen): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (hip): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): OUT

Julius Randle, MIN (groin): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (quadriceps): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Collin Sexton, UTA (ankle): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (foot): GTD

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): GTD

Tyler Herro, MIA (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500), Cade Cunningham ($10,400) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo returned from his calf injury Thursday against the Clippers and provided 38.6 FD points in only 23 minutes and should be due for a bump in playing time on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander will have the benefit of some extra rest despite participating in the All-Star Game and has exceeded 46 FD during each of the last four outings.

Cunningham has averaged 51.9 FD across eight appearances, with over 40 in each.

Towns opened the post-ASB portion of the season with 59.6 FD on Thursday, his third effort from the last four with at least 55.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,900)

If Edwards can play through his hip injury, he should be very popular after averaging 51.9 FD in the 10 games before the All-Star break.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,800)

Sabonis posted 58.1 FD right before the break with at least 43 during the last four, which should keep him very popular at his salary on Friday.

De'Aaron Fox, SAN ($9,300)

Fox went off for 57.3 FD against the Suns over 31 minutes on Thursday, and that's likely an indication of what his usage will be moving forward with Victor Wembanyama's (shoulder) ruled out for the rest of the season.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,200)

Barnes registered between 40.9 and 55.5 FD during the last five games and will continue to play Friday without Brandon Ingram.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,200)

Irving exceeded 50 FD in the final two matchups before the break and is set to maintain significant usage without the traded Luka Doncic and injured Anthony Davis.

Key Values

Kel'el Ware, MIA at TOR ($6,500)

Ware went over 30 FD from three of last six games before the All-Star break, and he's averaged 30.6 across 13 - 12 of those starts. The rookie's production still fluctuates - particularly on the offensive end - yet he's already scored at least 17 points eight times. The Raptors could coax one of Ware's better performances out of him as they check in 28th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.9) and are still without Jakob Poeltl while surrendering an average of 58 FD through the last seven. They've also conceded an Eastern Conference-high 6.3 blocks at home while Ware has produced multiple rejections six times during the aforementioned 13-game sample.

Max Christie, DAL vs. NOP ($5,800)

Christie was already trending in the right direction late in his Lakers' tenure, and he's been even better in his new Dallas digs. The third-year pro is averaging 32.3 FD on the strength of 17.3 points - on 48.6 percent shooting, including 45.5 from distance - 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals from his first six outings. The Mavs will remain without Anthony Davis and possibly P.J. Washington on Friday while Christie is facing a Pelicans squad 26th in offensive efficiency versus two-guards (25.3). They've also been especially vulnerable of late by allowing the second-most FD points to SGs in the last 15 (46.7) and 40.8 percent three-point shooting across the last three.

Brook Lopez, MIL at WAS ($5,700)

Lopez came out of the All-Star break in fine form Thursday against the Clippers with 46.4 FD on a particularly well-rounded performance that included four blocks despite the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also averaged 25.3 during the previous six matchups and will face a Wizards squad he already posted 30.5 against earlier this season. They also sit 30th in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to centers (26.8) along with a 38.6 percent three-point shooting to the position. Washington has also given up the third-most FD points to fives over the last 30 games (61.4) and a subpar average of 5.5 blocks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keegan Murray, SAC vs. GSW ($5,900)

