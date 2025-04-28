Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Likely to play in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Nesmith (back) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Nesmith has been dealing with a back issue throughout the playoffs, but is trending toward playing in Game 5. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a 14-point performance in Sunday's win in Game 4. He's averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in this series, shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
