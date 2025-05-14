Aaron Nesmith News: Double-doubles in Game 5 win

Nesmith notched 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nesmith grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, securing just his second double-double of the season. He has now scored double-digits in eight of his 10 postseason appearances, providing the Pacers with valuable contributions on both ends of the floor. Indiana will now face the winner of the New York and Boston series, in which New York currently holds a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5.