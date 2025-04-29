Aaron Nesmith News: Double-doubles in win
Nesmith posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Nesmith recorded his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, and he tied his career-high mark in rebounds Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward also finished as the Pacers' third-leading scorer, logging his fourth consecutive contest with at least 14 points. Nesmith averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.2 minutes per game in the first round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now